Muslim-Muslim Ticket Dead On Arrival, Says Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal





The immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir David Lawal, has declared that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead on arrival.

According to BD Lawal, President Muhammadu Buhari must prevail on the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to drop Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, if the APC must survive.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, BD Lawal described the choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket as a disastrous error.

“I thought I would be able to avoid commenting on the disastrous error by my very good friend, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his choice of a running mate.

“I will be the very last person to stand in the way of my very good friend, Tinubu’s path to the presidency.

“This is because since 2011 my consuming passion has been for him to succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria. It will not be true if I say that I did not see it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper