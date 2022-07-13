NAFDAC Warns Against Use Of YW Cosmetics Glycolic Acid





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the use of a cosmetic product, YW Cosmetics Glycolic Acid, containing 70 per cent of glycolic acid content.

The warning is contained in a public alert with No. 032/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, on Tuesday ìn Abuja.

Adeyeye stated that the agency was informed of the product by the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL).

She said 70 per cent of glycolic acid is a strong acidic alpha hydroxyl-acid (AHA) and is the most popularly used in skin care, adding that the product was manufactured from sugar cane, and “is the smallest AHA, and the most effective at getting into the skin.

“It is a substance that chemically exfoliates the skin by dissolving dead skin cells and oils.

“Products containing AHAs are marketed for a variety of purposes, such as smoothing fine lines and surface wrinkles, improving skin texture and tone,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper