Newly Appointed Sri Lankan Acting President Declares State Of Emergency





Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been appointed acting president has declared a Nationwide State of emergency, following days of protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaska to flee the country.

The speaker of parliament on Wednesday announced the choice of Wickremesinghe in a move expected to douse the protests against the former President.

Protesters have stormed the prime minister’s office trying to gain access. They had on Saturday set the prime minister’s residence on fire.

Mr Rajapaksa on Tuesday fled the country in a military jet to an unknown destination. However, BBC is reporting that he has landed in the Maldives which is believed not to be his final destination.

The BBC also reported that Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation has been written but will only be tendered when he gets to his final destination.