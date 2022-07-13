Osinbajo To Attend Africa International Housing Show 2022





The coordinator of the Africa’s largest housing and construction expo, Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Festus Adebayo, has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has been invited to declare open the 16th annual Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), scheduled for July 25 – 28, 2022.

The event with the theme, “Housing For All: The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment” holds at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Adebayo, the 16th edition of the event will not be complete without Professor Yemi Osibanjo’s presence.

“We have invited the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the 16th AIHS, who is also expected to declare the event open. This is premised on his initiative of N2 million affordable housing idea and for his initiative in bringing alive the idea of social housing on which the Family Homes Funds was birthed,” the statement reads in part.

Source: Leadership Newspaper