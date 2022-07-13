Same Faith Ticket Threat To National Unity, Says PFN





A Christian group, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), maintaining that it was a threat to national unity.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna State chairman, PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, said: “we have noticed with great dismay the consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in Nigeria by our political players. This is done in the face of increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but against the plan of God.

“The new trend of fielding party flag bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system. It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity.

“We therefore declare Muslim-Muslim ticket is barbaric and unacceptable. We shall not let it stand because it showcases our great nation in bad…





Source: Leadership Newspaper