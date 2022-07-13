Tinubu, Atiku Won’t Change Anything As President – Kaduna Cleric





A fiery Kaduna-based cleric, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman has said what Nigerians are passing through under President Muhammadu Buhari will be a child’s play when either the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, becomes the country’s president in 2023.

Azzaman said for the APC candidate, it will certainly be a continuation of the present government’s misrule under which Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardships, insecurity, poverty and unemployment among other vices that has ravaged the country.

This is just as he said, the PDP would not also make any difference if returned back to power, stressing that both parties in the present Nigeria have little or nothing to offer.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, the pastor said, Nigeria needs a rebirth with generational shift, bringing on board people with positive ideas that will bring about genuine change and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper