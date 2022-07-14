Buhari Seeks Establishment Of Anti-Corruption Court





President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the African Anti-Corruption Champion, on Thursday, called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders, while urging African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption, and create more disincentives for pilfering of public funds.

In his recorded remark to celebrate the African Day of Anti-Corruption, the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, praised African leaders for gains so far recorded, admonishing that efforts must be intensified to prosecute offenders and collect resources that had been stored in other countries.

“Distinguished participants and fellow African leaders, corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable. I have monitored the fight against corruption in Africa and I can see both successes and drawbacks. The battle must continue for the sake of the continent and its people no matter the difficulties.

“In Nigeria, the fight against corruption has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper