Don’t Come To South-East, IPOB Warns British Envoy





The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, to cancel her planned visit to the South-East region of the country.

The proscribed group made the call after it raised the alarm over an alleged plot to assassinate the envoy during her visit.

According to IPOB, which claimed it got the information through its intelligence arm, the M-Branch, the idea was to assassinate Laing in the South-East and blame it on its members.

Revealing that the British envoy to Nigeria had “deep hatred” for the actualisation of Biafra restoration, the group warned that the information became expedient to put the world in the know of the assassination plot, saying, “we respect the sanctity of life.”

The IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Thursday, made available to journalists.

The statement reads in part, “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under…





Source: Leadership Newspaper