Double T Nigeria Gets Nod To Host 2nd Toyin Ojora-Saraki Baseball & Softball Tourney





The founder/president, Double T Baseball and Softball Nigeria, Ambassador Temitayo Abolarin Femi, has announced the approval of the 2nd edition of Toyin Ojora-Saraki International Baseball and Softball tournament.

Amb. Femi, who took to his verified social media handles, said the tournament, tagged ‘Games Festival’, has been tentatively scheduled for September 2022 in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

He wrote, “It will happen again, after seeking the approval from the Board of Trustees of Double T Nigeria and receiving a royal blessing from His Royal Highness, Mai Martaba, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin.

“We present 2nd Edition of Her Excellency, Barrister Toyin Ojora Saraki Baseball and Softball tournament tagged Games Festival.”

According to Ambassador Abolarin Femi, the second edition of tournament is open to interested African countries for participation.

The tournament will be held in two categories, namely Senior Women Softball and U20 Baseball.

Trophies will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper