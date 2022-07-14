Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket





All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River State has adopted Governor Ben Ayade as its senatorial candidate for Cross River North.

Ayade’s adoption by the party has ended APC’s plan to conduct primary for the governor’s formal candidacy today at Ogoja Local Government Area Secretariat, headquarters of the senatorial district.

A letter by the APC national chairman Abdulahi Adamu and national secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore, addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed three constituencies in the country including Cross River North whose flagbearers had withdrawn from participating in the 2023 senatorial contest on the party’s platform.

A development which necessitated the conduct of fresh primaries election to enable the APC pick its new senatorial candidate to replace the old flagbearers.

The constituencies which INEC is to conduct fresh senatorial poll include Cross River North Senatorial district, Isa Sabon Bimi Federal Constituency,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper