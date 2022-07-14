How 16 Family Members Traveling For Sallah Perished On Lagos Water





The 16 passengers that perished on the eve of Eid-el-Kabir festival while sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, Ojo in Lagos State, were same family members from Ibeshe, Mile 2 of the State, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

Speaking, when the officials of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos Area Office, led by the area manager, Engr. Sarat Buraimah, paid a condolence visit to Ibeshe town on Wednesday, the Ovori of Ibeshe, Oba Alani Gausu, said the victims, who were from the Sumola Aniajogun family of Ibeshe, were travelling for Sallah when they perished in boat mishap on Friday.

However, NIWA also revealed that the jetty where the ill-fated boat departed last Friday had been shut down since June 2021 with policemen permanently stationed at the jetty for enforcement.

According to the traditional ruler, the ill-fated boat sank after carrying passengers beyond its capacity as well as operating outside the time of safe navigation.

Oba Gausu also blamed lack of training, drug abuse and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper