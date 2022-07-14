Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation Announces IVF Grants





A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has announced the third cycle of Project 40at40 in furtherance of its annual In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) grant.

At a press conference held yesterday at the Elizabeth R Office in Ikoyi, Lagos, the chairman of the foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, said, ‘’We are glad to announce that for the maiden cycle in 2020, we had nine new births, including a set of triplets.

“For the year 2021, we will have a baby already, nine pregnancies while four are still undergoing treatment,’’ he said.

For him, being able to help people, support and give them hope was the driving force of the initiative. He announced the foundation’s new initiatives ‘Ibidunni Life Store’ and

‘Ibidunni Ighodalo Entrepreneurial Network’, a mentoring and digital learning platform for the young to inspire, engage and equip aspiring entrepreneurs on self-leadership, entrepreneurship, and the benefits of creating wealth the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper