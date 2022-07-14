Insecurity: 14,500 Killed In West Africa in 4 Years – ECOWAS





Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has disclosed that about 14,500 people have been killed by terrorists in the west African region in the last 4 and half years.

The outgoing president of the ECOWAS Commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, gave the figure during his valedictory and hand over speech to his successor at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday. He added that the number of refugees within the region seeking humanitarian assistance had reached 5,500,000.

Brou, who is to assume the position of the governor of the West African Bank, handed over to the new management of the commission led by President Omar Alieu Touray from The Gambia.

He said, “First of all, the deterioration of the security situation has caused havoc not only in the Sahel area, affecting Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and the North East of Nigeria, but it soon expanded to the coastal zone, hitting Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Togo. Terrorist attacks and herds of bandits plunged these…





Source: Leadership Newspaper