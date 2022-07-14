Muslim-Muslim Ticket: You Have Nothing To Fear, APC Assures Christians





Following the controversy generated by the choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has allayed fears of Christians in the country, saying they have no reason to worry.

The APC chairman made this comment yesterday when he led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the APC presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu had on Monday announced former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, sparking angry reactions from several Christians and Christian bodies in the country who argued that the move failed to take into account the country’s diversity.

But describing the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket as the work and will of God, Senator Adamu expressed also expressed confidence that the ruling party will win coming Saturday’s Osun…





Source: Leadership Newspaper