N165 Petrol Pump Price No Longer Realistic – Major Marketers





The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) said the regulated N165 pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, is no longer realistic.

Chairman of MOMAN, Mr Olumide Adeosun, made this known on Wednesday during a virtual consumer protection workshop for oil marketers, organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Adeosun, who was reacting to the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, blamed the situation on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which had disrupted global energy supply distribution.

The MOMAN chairman likened the current situation to the COVID-19 pandemic era with some countries moving to halt exportation of petrol in favour of their own national energy securities.

He maintained that it would be difficult to enforce any kind of price control mechanism on marketers who had to slightly adjust their prices based on how much they bought products from the depots.

The MOMAN…





Source: Leadership Newspaper