NAPTIP Rescues Benue Minor From Forced Marriage





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a 12-year-old girl forced into marriage to a 50-year-old man in Benue State.

NAPTIP commander for Makurdi zonal command Mrs Gloria Bai who disclosed this to our correspondent in a telephone conversation said, the 12-year-old was married out as 3rd wife to a man old enough to be her grandfather.

According to her, “preliminary investigation reveals that she has been in the forced marriage for about three months and he has been abusing her.

LEADERSHIP gathered that when the girl was being taken to the supposed husband’s house, she thought she was being brought to the town to go to school but on reaching the man’s house, she discovered she had been brought to him as his 3rd wife.

The commander said the girl had been rescued and is currently in protective custody of NAPTIP, adding they are making frantic efforts to arrest the man.

“We got this report from a concerned citizen and contrary to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper