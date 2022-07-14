Osun Guber: Atiku, Ayu, Sambo, Saraki, Oyinlola, 4 Govs Rally Support For Adeleke  





Ahead of the Saturday, July 16 Osun State governorship election, national leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, stormed Osogbo, the State capital, and rallied support for the election of the party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Among the chieftains of the party present at the rally held at the state secretariat of the party in Osogbo, were the national chairman, Dr Iyocha Ayu, presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and four PDP governors.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters, the PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, charged Osun electorate to vote massively and ensure that their votes count.

Atiku, who noted that Osun State was PDP state, insisted that PDP had suffered rigging in the past and should not be allowed to happen again.

Also speaking, the party national chairman, Dr. Ayu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper