Rite Foods Revives Ojude-Oba Festival





Rite Foods Limited revived the celebration for Ojude-Oba festival after two years hiatus of its annual rich cultural heritage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode was agog on Monday with spectacular displays of splendour, pomp and pageantry at the Ojude-Oba Festival, a colourful event that was energised, refreshed and serenaded by Nigeria’s beverage giant, Rite Foods’ Limited which is the official beverage sponsor of the festival.

The event tagged ‘The Return of the Ojude-Oba, the One-Day’ celebration of culture, fashion, glamour, candour, beauty and royalty by sons and daughters of Ijebu-land was spiced up by Rite Foods’ Limited, a beverage giant that provided dynamic flavours of refreshment for every moment of the festival.

Speaking at the festival, managing director, Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa re-affirmed his company’s commitment to the arts, cultural promotion and community development, particularly in areas where…





Source: Leadership Newspaper