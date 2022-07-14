Shippers’ Council Decries Delay In Cargo Clearance At Nigerian Ports





The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has decried the amount of time being spent by importers to clear their cargoes at the various sea ports in the country.

It said Nigerian Ports have the record of being the ports with the longest time of 21 days for cargo clearance in the world while countries like Singapore and Togo, spend about six hours.

NSC Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, disclosed this on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while speaking at a one-day training workshop organised by the country for men and officers of the Maritime Police Command with the theme, “Understanding the role and impact of the Police in the Maritime Industry”.

Jime, who was represented by the Director, South-South zone, Mr. Glory Onojedo, blamed the delay on the presence of several agencies and groups at the ports.

He said: “The Nigerian sea ports have the record of being the ports with the longest cargo clearing time in the world. While it takes six hours to clear cargo in Singapore and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper