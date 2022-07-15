2023: Ex-Minister Faults Tinubu’s Claim On Naira To Dollar Equivalent





A former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has faulted the claim by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he would bring the Naira at par with the United Statee Dollar if voted in as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Essien mocked the APC presidential candidate for making what he called false claim when he cannot help the current APC leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari to turn around the failing economy for Nigerians, thereby increasing the misery of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Chief Essien, a two-term member of the National Assembly, stated that such a campaign talk was only ‘meant for the marines’, as the APC presidential candidate has no magic wand to turn the Naira around to equate in value with the Dollar.

He said, “Tinubu made this kind of statement in 2015, when he was campaigning for Muhammadu Buhari, seven years along the line, he couldn’t show the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper