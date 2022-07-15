Corruption Is Evil, Fight It, Buhari Tells African Leaders





President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the African Ant-Corruption Champion, has called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders.

He urged African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption and create more disincentives for pilfering of public funds because corruption is evil.

In his recorded remark to celebrate the African Day of Anti-corruption, the president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, praised African leaders for gains so far recorded, admonishing that efforts must be intensified to prosecute offenders and collect resources that had been stored in other countries.

He told the participants, including African leaders that corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable, adding that “I have monitored the fight against corruption in Africa and I can see both successes and drawbacks. The battle must continue for the sake of the continent and its people no matter the difficulties.

“In Nigeria, the fight…





Source: Leadership Newspaper