Dare Declares African Track Cycling Open, Tasks Team Nigeria On Victory





The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has described the ongoing 4th African Track Cycling Championships holding at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja as a testament to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s concerted efforts towards the development of youth and sports across the country.

Dare made the assertion yesterday while declaring the continental showpiece open, saying the buhari-led government committed to support and create an enabling environment for cycling in Nigeria, Africa and international cycling bodies in their efforts to develop the sport.

He affirmed the statement of the President of the Confederation of African Cycling, Mohammed Azzam that the Abuja Velodrome is one of the best in the continent and is capable of hosting more international competitions in the nearest future.

‘’We are grateful to the Confederation of African Cycling(CAC) and also the Union of International Cycling(UCI) for granting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper