Imo State And A Governor’s Wristwatch





The Imo State Governor, Mr Hope Uzodimma, is not a stranger to controversies. They come to him as second nature. One of such is his emergence as the Governor of that unfortunate state which has an abundant supply of educated and capable individuals yet manages to end up with leaders with lowly pedigree.

This time, his show off during the Sallah visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, is coming back to bite his butt. At that event, he was seen displaying a wristwatch estimated to cost $783,084. His foot soldiers may ask, what is it about a wristwatch? Afterall, Hope Uzodimma was a stupendously rich man before venturing into politics and becoming governor even if by default.

We, as a newspaper, will respond that there is everything about a wristwatch especially when it is worn by a politician in a state with a history of bad leadership and by a man who is not known to be a prudent manager of resources. There is something morally wrong in a leader displaying such…





Source: Leadership Newspaper