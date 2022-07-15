No DSS Advisory Before Buhari On Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Presidency





The presidency has refuted a media report which claimed an intelligence report by the Department of State Service (DSS) has revealed a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

According to an online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP), the classified report was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with the online newspaper, by national security officials this week.

The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public.

However, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, told Nigerians to ignore what he called laughably puerile report.

He said “we wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow…





Source: Leadership Newspaper