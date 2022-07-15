Osun Poll: Timi Frank Warns INEC, Security Agents Against Rigging, Vote Buying  





A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies not to connive with the ruling party to deny the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of victory during the upcoming governorship election in Osun State.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, said he has credible intelligence at his disposal to the effect that the APC has allegedly concluded plans to rig the Osun State governorship election through intimidation, harassment and mass arrest of PDP leaders and supporters in the state.

He called on INEC officials and security personnel deployed to conduct the poll to live above board and to ensure that all the rigging plots of the APC are thwarted.

He said any attempt to rig the election would be fiercely resisted by the people of Osun and the country in general.

He insisted that having become unpopular because of their hidden agenda to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper