Police Arrest 3 Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover AK-47 Rifle In Kwara





The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers that attacked the family of a cattle dealer, Mohammed Usman, in Ilorin, the state capital.

One AK-47 riffle was recovered from the hideout of the suspected armed robbers.

The police said the fourth suspect that participated in the robbery incident at Oorsha Fulani Camp, Ilorin is still at large.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, gave the names of the arrested suspects as Mohammed Bello, Mohamed Bello and Abubakar Mohammed.

He said the men of the underworld perpetrated the crime on June 30, 2022.

Okasanmi said the suspects attacked Mohammed Usman and his wife, inflicting matchet cuts on their heads and bodies.

“It was, however, discovered that the victim sold cows worth N800,000 early in the day. The information filtered to the criminals through one Abubakar Mohammed, a neighbour of the victims.

“This information prompted the armed robbers to carry out the deadly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper