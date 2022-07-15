Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Destabilise Nigeria, DSS Tells Buhari





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election is a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria, an intelligence report by the Department of State Service (DSS) has revealed.

The classified report was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, by national security officials this week.

The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public.

“The SSS produced the report and handed a copy to the NSA,” an intelligence officer told The Gazette.

“The NSA looked at the report and added it for security briefing to the president.

“Simply put, our understanding is that the alliance will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper