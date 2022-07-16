Ansaru Terrorists, Bandits Clash In Kaduna, 2 Locals Killed, Properties Destroyed





Bandits heavily armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Damari town of Birnin Gwari local government of Kaduna State and were countered by Ansaru Terrorist group in a clash that left two locals dead and several properties destroyed.

In the clash, one shop and two vehicles were burnt. One private hospital was also burnt. The two locals (labourers) who were killed by the bandits were on their way from a farm while the bandits were running away to the forest.

In a confirmation statement, the Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) Ishaq Usman Kasai said the bandits numbering about two hundred came on motorcycles wielding sophisticated weapons and attacked Damari town of Kazage Ward in the eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the attack took place around 5:00pm on Wednesday 13th July 2022 while Ansaru members were right inside the town preaching to the locals.

“On hearing the sporadic gunshots from the Bandits, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper