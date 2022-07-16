BREAKING: VP Osinbajo Hospitalised, To Undergo Surgery 





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been hospitalised on Saturday, according to his media aide, Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo’s hospitalisation is coming shortly after celebrating his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, who turned 55 on Saturday.

Akande, who took to his verified Twitter handle Saturday evening, said Osinbajo will undergo a surgical correction on his leg over a recurrent pain possibly sustained from sporting activities by the vice president.

He wrote: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

“His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper