Funmi Babington-Ashaye: An Underwriter With A Touch Of Gold





Mrs Funmi Babington-Ashaye is the managing director/ CEO of Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, a company he founded.

Her professional insurance career spans accross more than 33 years and her reputation within the industry is unparalleled.

Babington-Ashaye was the former managing director/chief executive of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Plc, holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of both the Chartered Insurance Institute both of Nigeria and United Kingdom. In addition, she is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers.

In 2017 she became President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

Aside from her existing directorial responsibilities, Babington-Ashaye acts as a consultant/broker to numerous clients including Aero Contractors (a state-controlled Nigerian airline company) and Arik Air on their aviation insurance portfolios, negotiating…





Source: Leadership Newspaper