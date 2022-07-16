Health Security: Medical Experts Charge FG On Effective PHC, Universal Health Coverage





Medical Experts have charged the federal government on effective Primary Health Care (PHC) system and Universal Health Coverage (UHC), towards strengthening health security in the country.

They gave the charge at the Health Security Policy Dialogue, themed: Decentralising Health Security; Lessons from the COVID-19 Response, organised by the Nigeria Health Watch, in Abuja.

Speaking during the dialogue, UNICEF country representative, Peter Hawkins, said one of the key areas to focus on is sealing the big black hole in managing human resources as Nigeria is losing its key health personnel to other nations.

He stressed the need to tighten efficiency within the sector while affirming that Nigeria did a remarkable job to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for instance stretched and brought on its a-game despite the challenges in the sector. Also, many initiatives like the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were timely interventions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper