If Terror Attack Continues, We Will Ask Our People To Get Guns – Akeredolu





Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vowed to order the citizens of the state to get guns to defend themselves if the terror attack continues in the state.

Akeredolu, who also vowed that his administration will smoke criminals out from their hiding places across the 18 local government area of the state, noted that if the criminals resist arrest, his government would send them to where they would get justice.

The governor stated these on Friday while donating 50 fitted Patrol Vehicles to all the security agencies in the State as part of the commitment of his administration to further strengthen the security of lives and property of the people in the State.

“Protecting lives and property of our people is our priority here. Our own interest lies here.

“Any other incident here, we will ask our people to get guns to protect themselves. We will even get guns for our people to protect themselves.

“So, you want me to stay inside my house and someone will come and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper