Osun Gov’ship: Gov Oyetola Wins Polling Unit With 545 Votes





The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election and incumbent Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has won his polling unit.

Oyetola defeated candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke, to win polling unit 002, Ward 01, Iragbiji in Boripe LGA, where he was registered as a voter.

The APC standard-bearer polled 545 votes while his closest challenger, Adekele, secured 69 votes.

Meanwhile, the pioneer interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, won his polling unit for the ruling party.

In Akande’s polling unit in ward 04, Isedo, Ila-Orangun LGA, the PDP polled 117 while APC scored 140 votes.

The APC also secured victory in the polling unit of the Minister of Interior and estranged political godfather of Governor Oyetola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Although the minister, who is the immediate-past governor of the state, boycotted the election, his party defeated the PDP to emerge victorious at his polling unit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper