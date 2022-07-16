Osun Gov’ship Poll: Voting In Progress Amid Tight Security





The Osun State governorship election commenced as scheduled on Saturday morning amid tight security.

The exercise witnessed early arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at their polling units across the state.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote at in home town of Ede at 8:45am.

Voters in Osogbo troop out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights without intimidation or molestation from any quarter.

The no-vehicular-movement directive by the state government was strictly adhered to and complied with by the residents of the State.

Accreditation of voters and voting simultaneously started at 8:45 at Ward 5, Unit 4, Kitibi village with Mr. Samuel Deji as the presiding officer.

At Ward 02, Unit 06 Ilesa, Ilesa West LGA, BVAS failed as only two persons were accredited as at 9am.

A member of the State House of Assembly representing Ilesa West, Hon. Wale Adedoyin, said: “we had a little…





Source: Leadership Newspaper