Payment Of Zakat Can Stop Insurgency, Banditry – Agaka





Regular and prompt payment of zakat by wealthy Muslims is capable of putting an end to insurgency, banditry and all other violent crimes in Nigeria.

A chartered accountant, Hassan Taiwo Agaka, stated this in a paper titled, “It Pays To Pay Zakat” which he presented during the distribution of zakat proceeds to some beneficiaries in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Zakat is a means of wealth redistribution in Islam where the rich pay a certain percentage from their money annually for the upkeep of the poor.

Agaka posited that peace and tranquility reign supreme in countries where zakat are paid as and when due by the rich.

“There is no poverty in countries where the rich pay zakat. Zakat payment and distribution unites the rich and the poor, therefore the poor and the rich live together peacefully, with no one harming or hurting the other. In such counties, you can hardly distinguish the poor from the rich. Zakat payment is compulsory for the wealthy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper