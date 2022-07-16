Why Peter Obi May Become President In 2023 – Kperogi





A United States-based Nigerian-American professor, author, media scholar, newspaper columnist, blogger and activist, Farooq Kperogi, has projected that Nigeria’s Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, may emerge the next President by default owing to infractions by two major political parties.

In his weekly syndicated column on Saturday, Kperogi said he uncovered some “facts” from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showing that LP’s Obi may become Nigeria’s president in 2023 because the two leading presidential candidates – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively – have violated the Electoral Act 2022, which may cause them to be disqualified.

“Facts I have uncovered from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that Labour Party’s Peter Obi may become Nigeria’s president next year by default because Bola Tinubu and Atiku…





Source: Leadership Newspaper