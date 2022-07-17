Buhari, APC Should Act Now To Inaugurate NDDC Board – Party Members





On the heels of the recent caution by elder statesman and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, that the people of the Niger Delta will sternly resist any attempt to appoint another interim administrator/Committee for NDDC while calling for the immediate inauguration of a substantive NDDC board in compliance with the law establishing the Commission, a group of concerned APC members in the Niger Delta region has again requested President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership to hearken to authentic stakeholders in the Niger Delta states, who have stridently expressed their dismay and frustration over the inexplicable delay to inaugurate the NDDC Board.

In another follow-up letter to President Buhari and the APC national leadership, the APC group, under the auspices of “Committed members of the APC from the Niger Delta Region,” whose letter was signed by the trio of Ebibomo Akpoebide, Menegbo Nwinuamene, and Itam Edem, stated that the delay in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper