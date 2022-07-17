Gbajabiamila As Hero Of Perished 3rd Term Agenda





There have been several accounts of how the National Assembly stood against the alleged 3rd term agenda of President Olusegun Obasanjo in the build-up of the 2007 elections, yet the man in the middle of the controversy, Obasanjo, insisted that the idea only existed in the imagination of those who talk about it.

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, had in 2021 revealed some of the steps he took to abort the alleged tenure elongation agenda.

Nnamani, while speaking at the public presentation of his book: “STANDING STRONG: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the 5th Senate,” said by adjourning the senate in the course of the constitutional amendment process, some senators in support of the bill had a change of mind after interacting with their constituents…

He said, “I wanted senators to vote with their mind on the question of whether we should amend the constitution to allow President Obasanjo a third term. I also wanted their votes to represent the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper