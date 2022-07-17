Gov’ship Poll: You’ve Spoken, Protect Your Votes, Davido Tells Osun Voters





Popular singer and leader of the 30B Gang, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has called on the people Osun State to protect their votes having spoken in one voice in the State’s governorship election on Saturday.

Davido, who is a nephew of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Osun election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, took to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon shortly after voting ended, saying voters should ensure that the votes are counted in their presence.

He said other political parties have seen the possible outcome of the exercise as unfavourable, hence the people must protect their votes.

The singer, who is presently in Osun State, wrote: “Everyone stay out and watch your votes ! Let them count it in your front. That way they can’t do any Majic! Stick with them. From units to collation centers ! Everyone balance ! They’ve seen it’s looking bad for them they getting desperate ! Protect your votes !!”





Source: Leadership Newspaper