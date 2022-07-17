Infracredit, AFD To Support Sub-National Projects In Nigeria





InfraCredit, a specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution in Nigeria and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have signed a Technical Assistance Financing Agreement to support sub- national public -private projects in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by Onyinye Madu, the press officer of French Embassy in Abuja, under the latter, AFD will provide project preparation and development technical assistance support for InfraCredit’s prospective pipeline of public private partnership (PPP) projects in selected state governments that require support to improve their bankability and attract private sector participation.

“Thus, it will enable them access long-term local currency financing from the domestic debt capital markets. Technical and legal assistance as well as feasibility studies for projects selected in agreement between InfraCredit and AFD will enable, among others, to support the development of infrastructure projects and job creation,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper