Osun Election: IGP, PSC Commend Police, Others For Peaceful Conduct 





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has commended security operatives particularly officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, and other security agencies as well as the electorate in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

This is even as the chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, said the commendable performance of the Police during the Osun State governorship election was a signal that future elections in the country may witness good coverage by Police and other security agencies.

He said the police officers deployed for the assignment, exhibited a high level of commitment to their duties and were able to restore orderliness in most of the polling units.

He further said despite initial squabbles in few polling units, the Police with the assistance of officers of the Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety Corps and in some places, the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…





