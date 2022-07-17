Osun Gov’ship Outcome: Aregbesola Reacts, Says Power Belongs To God





Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has broken silence on the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, following the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s defeat.

Aregbesola reacted to the outcome of the governorship election in a social media post titled, ‘Osun Le Tente’ on Sunday morning.

He also posted a Bible verse, Daniel 4:17, which exalts God’s power to place control in the hands of whoever He wishes.

“This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.” – (Daniel 4:17),” the minister posted.

The former Osun State governor, who boycotted the election, had remained silent on developments in the State after his outburst against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper