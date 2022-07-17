PWDs Applauds INEC Over Equal Voting Access At Osun Governorship Election





The Campaign for Equal Voting Access for Persons with Disabilities (EVAPWD), a programme of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, for giving fair access to People With Disabilities, (PWDs) at the Osun State governorship election.

In a statement issued by David O. Anyaele, Chairman, Campaign for Equal Voting Access for Persons with Disabilities, said the commendation was based on reports received and reviewed from observers across the three senatorial zones of the state.

EVAPWD commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election, as it observed that polling units were opened as early as 8am with good voter turnout at the polling units monitored.

“EVAPWD is impressed to observe that marginalized populations – the aged, nursing mothers and pregnant women and persons with disabilities were offered priority voting in most of the polling units observed. In…





Source: Leadership Newspaper