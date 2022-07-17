Replicate Osun, Ekiti Poll Successes In 2023, CDD Tells INEC





Frontline pro-democracy think tank, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) through its Election Analysis Centre (EAC), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other election stakeholders for the successful conduct of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

In its post-election statement on Sunday signed the its Director, Idayat Hassan, and the CDD-EAC chairman, Professor Adele Jinadu, the group praised all election stakeholders for what it described as a positive performance.

CDD-EAC expressed satisfaction that despite apprehension about the possibility of violent disruption of the election, the process has turned out to be peaceful.

CDD noted that like the Ekiti State governorship election held last month, the Osun poll witnessed impressive voter enthusiasm.

The group commended the political actors for ensuring that the post-election environment remained calm, peaceful and free of any agitations following the declaration of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper