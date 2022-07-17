Resuscitation Of Education Sector Excites Kwara Retired School Principals





The Association of Retired Principals of Secondary Schools (ARVPSS)in Kwara State, has hailed the resuscitation of the hitherto comatose education sector in the state by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The association in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Ilorin, the state capital noted with satisfaction the giant strides that Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has made in the education sector, particularly at the basic education level.

The communique was signed by the chairperson of the association, Dr O.A Oloyede and secretary, Malam Umar Balogun.

“The association commended Kwara State government under the able leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, for the giant strides it has taken to address the poor state of education, through regular payment of teachers’ salaries and pensioners, rehabilitation of schools, recruitment of teachers, payment of counterpart to fund projects by SUBEB among others.

“The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper