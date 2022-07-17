Twist in Delta PDP As INEC Receives New Name As Party’s Guber Candidate





There is anxiety within the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), over the replacement of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), Sherrif Oborevwori, as candidate of the governorship election in the state.

lndependent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), was said to have been served with the order of the court that disqualified the speaker.

The order, which was received at the INEC headquarters on Thursday, was signed by registrar of the court, Blessing Chibuzor-Ugwu and endorsed by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

The order directed the PDP and INEC to replace Mr Oborevwori’s name with that of the plaintiff, David Edevbie, who scored the second highest votes in the party’s governorship primary.

“The 1st Defendant (Mr Oborevwori) should and ought to be prohibited, prevented or otherwise restrained from holding out, parading and or advertising himself as the candidate of the 2nd Defendant (PDP) for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Delta state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper