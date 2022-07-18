ASUU Strike: NLC Begins Nationwide Solidarity Protest July 26





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will on July 26, 2022 embark on a nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other affiliate unions to support the lingering industrial action in public universities.

In a circular issued to state secretariats by the congress and sighted by LEADERSHIP yesterday, national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba told fellow comrades that the National Day of Protest was in support of unions in Nigeria’s public universities who are fighting for quality education.

He said the solidarity protest was part of moves to get students back to school. “In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress held on the 30th of June 2022, we have scheduled as follows the national days of protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper