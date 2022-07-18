CSR: Dangote Cement Commits To Give Back To Host Communities





Dangote Cement Plc has continued to demonstrate its commitment to human capital and infrastructural development of its host communities.

In demonstrating this, the Company has signed new refined five-year Community Development Agreements (CDA) with its Ibese plant Ogun, state and Obajana, Kogi state host communities.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as it is known can be defined as the communal responsibility of a corporate organization towards its host communities and in some other way, the society in which it does/carries out business.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Olamilekan Adegbite, who witnessed the signing of the agreement, said the federal government was glad that Dangote Cement had finally fulfilled its obligations to the host communities.

Adegbite explained “the CDA is in line with the 2007 Mineral and Mining Act of the nation”. Represented by the ministry’s chief geologist, Ntuimbe Etta, the minister assured, “the APC led administration will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper