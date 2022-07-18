Dare Tasks Youths On Skills Development





The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged Nigerian youth to identify their potentials and talents with a view to putting them into positive use for socio-economic development of the country.

The minister gave the charge at the weekend during the commemoration of the 2022 World Youth Skills Day held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Dare, who was represented at the event by the director, Enterprise Development and Promotion Department, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Olugbenga Momoh, observed that millions of youth worldwide are unemployed, uneducated and unengaged with the majority living in developing countries.

This, he said, has led to boredom and frustration as they are locked out of decision making processes as well as economic and life opportunities.

“I want to challenge you to look inwards, identify your aspirations, dreams, talents and potentials and put them into positive use for the betterment of our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper