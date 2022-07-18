Ex-Oyo Attorney-General, Bayo Lawal, Becomes Makinde’s New Deputy Gov





Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Monday, charged the new deputy governor of the state, Barrister Abdulroheem Adebayo Adeleke Lawal, to see his position as a responsibility to deliver good governance to the people of Oyo State.

The governor gave this charge shortly after Lawal, a former Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice as well as the immediate past chairman of the state’s Housing Corporation, took an oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Muntar Abimbola.

The governor, while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, admonished the new deputy governor to put the interest of the state first and serve the state diligently in his new capacity.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying that the Housing Corporation, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, (OYSTROMA) and the Ministry of Justice will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper